First chair for the weekend: Monarch Mountain

If you've ever tried to catch a snowflake on your jacket, glove, or arm, you've likely noticed that no two snowflakes are the same, and they can come in very different shapes and sizes. More specifically, we're talking about snow crystals that can be anything from the typical dendrites most of us think of, to plates and even columns!

The shape of an ice crystal that forms in and falls from the sky is mostly dependent on the temperature and humidity in which the formation or growth occurs. The first thing that needs to occur is the freezing of really cold water drops onto a dust particle or bit of pollen. You see, in order for water to freeze to ice, it needs something to freeze onto to start the process. We call these starting points nucleation centers. In most situations, a little bit of dust, impurity, or even little vibrations in water provide nucleation centers for the water to freeze onto. Without these special particles, water can stay in a supercooled state, actually being below freezing, but still liquid.