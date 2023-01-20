(DILLON, Colo.) — Dustin Schaefer from Loveland Ski Area joined FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister for First Chair for the Weekend to talk about skiing lessons and their new lodge.

Loveland is one of the better places to learn how to ski, with a separate skiing area for beginner skiers. Loveland valley has beginner lifts and magic carpets, along with the Loveland Ski School.

Loveland Ski Area also has a new rest and recovery area with the Valley Lodge on the east side of the resort. The ski area also features a brand new bar, large TVs, a big fireplace, and great views of the beginner ski slopes so parents can watch their kids and their lessons while staying warm with a nice hot chocolate.

Loveland Ski Area’s website contains information about lessons, rentals, and tickets.