First chair for the weekend: Keystone

Meteorological winter started on December 1st, so I thought it appropriate to see where we are at with snow so far this season and what we might expect during the winter months of Dec., Jan., and Feb. as 2019 turns to 2020.

It's been a snowy start for sure, with several significant storms already impacting southern Colorado.

Remember the first snow of the year on October 10th? While it only dropped 2"-5" in our local mountain communities and 1" - 3" for the higher terrain of the Pikes Peak region, including parts of Colorado Springs, there was a flash freeze on the roads in the late morning and early afternoon under a heavy band that caused a number of accidents. Late in the day many of the roads had melted the ice already.