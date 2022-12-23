(CRESTED BUTTE, Colo.) — Julie Block of Crested Butte Mountain Resort joins FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister for First Chair of the Weekend to discuss open routes and the upcoming holiday events.

Most of Crested Butte is open with the exception of the highest points and extreme terrain. There is plenty of open terrains ranging from green to black diamond runs. Block’s favorite trails are near the Prospect and Gold Link Lifts, she said they are good for intermediate skiers who are looking to go fast and build their skills.

There is plenty going on at Crested Butte for the holiday weekend outside of skiing. Crested Butte has Santa visiting Friday night on Dec. 23. The event will include a hot cocoa bar and Santa and his sleigh for guests to take photos. On Saturday, Dec. 24, there will be a holiday costume contest with prizes for the best Christmas costumes.

For more information go to the Crested Butte Mountain Resort website.