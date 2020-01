The late fall and early winter time frame has been great for snow along the Front Range of southern Colorado. As of December 17th, Colorado Springs is more than 14" above the seasonal average for snow and Pueblo is just under a foot above average. Our recent mid-December storm helped to keep the numbers up.

It's a similar story across the state as all the major mountain river basins except one are running more than 125% above average snowpack. Statewide snowpack is 133% of average. Between December 9th and 16th, several ski resorts received more than 50" of snow.