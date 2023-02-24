(BEAVER CREEK, Colo.) — Rachel Levitsky of Beaver Creek joined FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister to talk about the snowfall and upcoming events happening at the resort.

Beaver Creek is a family-friendly ski resort and features terrain for skiers of all levels.

During the weekend of Feb. 25 and Feb. 26, Beaver Creek will host the Talons Challenge, an event where skiers will ski all 14 of the toughest black and double black runs that Beaver Creek has. Tickets are all sold out for the event, but the runs are still open to the public.

Head to Beaver Creek’s website, linked above, to learn more about upcoming events and other features at the resort that make Beaver Creek so unique.