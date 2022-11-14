(FRISCO, Colo.) — Monday, Nov. 14 was a special “First Chair for the Weekend” segment, as FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister joined Olivia Butrymovich for Copper Mountain‘s opening day.

Butrymovich said this upcoming opening weekend is special as it is the start of Copper Mountain’s 50th year.

“We’re operating mostly out of Center Village today; we have top to bottom terrain open from our American Eagle chair lift, and we also have some beginner terrain over in our Green Acres area,” said Butrymovich. “Really a good mix for people to come out, ski, get their bearings on their first few days on snow this year.”

The weekend of Saturday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Nov. 20, will be the Snowsation festival, which will have a live band, DJ, games, and giveaways.

“We’re trying to have a good time this season and kick it off in a big way,” said Butrymovich