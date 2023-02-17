(FRISCO, Colo.) — Loryn Roberson from Copper Mountain joins FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister for First Chair for the Weekend. The President’s Day weekend is one of the busier ones at Copper so Roberson is sharing some tips to make your experience the best it can be.

Roberson said to bring your friends and carpool or utilize Snowstang buses, there is also the free Alpine lot and get a warmup by walking to East Village.

“The thing I love the most is Fast Tracks, you can actually upgrade your season pass or day ticket and you can start on the mountain 30 minutes before the general public and you get express lift lanes at eight of our lifts,” said Roberson.

There is always events at Copper Mountain, this weekend the uphill race series kicks off along with a free snowshoe tour. The thing that Roberson is excited about is on Feb. 24-26 is the Dew Tour competition featuring the world’s best skiers and snowboarders coming to Copper to show off their skills in Superpipe and Streetstyle events.