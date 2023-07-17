(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — The heat is on here in Southern Colorado with triple-digit temperatures soaring into the area. A dominating high-pressure system has parked itself over the Desert Southwest and it is causing a lot of heat-related concerns across the region.

Although heat is not uncommon for this time of year, the temperatures that are being reported certainly are. Numerous heat advisories and excessive heat warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service.

Some records were broken or tied last weekend (July 15-July 16):

Phoenix AZ: 118°

Tucson AZ: 110°

Needles CA: 121°

Death Valley CA: 127°

Reno NV: 106°

Daily records are being shattered left and right due to the heat; but just how dangerous is it?

When looking at weather-related fatalities over the last several decades, it’s easy to see why such extreme heat is a cause for worry. Heat remains the number one weather-related fatality; this includes the 10-year average and 30-year average.

Flooding is also high on the list with tornadoes close behind. Severe weather may bring some of the most extreme conditions, but heat is clearly a huge concern year after year.

One number that might seem a bit low is hurricanes, but keep in mind these numbers are averaged over 10 years and weather technology has improved drastically since some of the more catastrophic storms.

With the data and statistics backing up the dangers of excessive heat, it’s worth mentioning yet again what the signs and symptoms are of heat exhaustion. When experiencing these conditions, the NWS recommends: