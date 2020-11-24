This year more of us will be staying home for the usually very busy travel holiday! Whether you’re staying in for a virtual gathering, traveling by car or catching a flight you’re probably wondering about your Thanksgiving forecast:

For most it will be a very quiet day and the weather won’t get in the way of your plans. Rain will be clearing the East Coast late in the afternoon with a weak system targeting the Rockies. For most of the country, sunshine will prevail.

In Colorado we’ll be watching the arrival of our next system. This doesn’t look like it will be very strong and the timing of it will allow you to get your destination on the E side of the Rockies without running into any weather.









The snow pushes through the western slopes and into the central Rockies by midday. Denver sees snow chances by the early evening with the Pikes Peak Region seeing the potential for snow after 6 PM. It doesn’t look like it will be a heavy round… but keep it in mind if you’ll be hitting the roads late Thursday or early Friday morning.