T-Storms, some severe, likely Wednesday

Given the ingredients in place over southern Colorado today, one or two severe thunderstorms are likely to occur. One area of concern is a storm possibly developing over the Palmer Divide north of Colorado Springs between 1:45 and 2:30 and moving south/southeast over eastern sections of the metro area. Should this occur, this storm could produce some very large hail.

TIMING

Eastern Mountains: 1 pm – 4:30 pm

Colorado Springs & Vicinity: 1:30 pm- 6:30 pm

Pueblo & Vicinity : 4 pm – 7:30 pm

Southern I25 Corridor: 2 pm – 5:30 pm

Eastern Plains: 4:30 pm – 11 pm

THREATS

Hail 1″ -2″

Straight-line wind, gusts near 60mph

Heavy rain, flash flooding (burn scars, urban trouble spots

Storms over the eastern plains this evening are likely to develop into a line or cluster and would be most likely to cause some flooding or straight-line wind issues versus large hail.