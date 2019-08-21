T-Storms, some severe, likely Wednesday

Given the ingredients in place over southern Colorado today, one or two severe thunderstorms are likely to occur. One area of concern is a storm possibly developing over the Palmer Divide north of Colorado Springs between 1:45 and 2:30 and moving south/southeast over eastern sections of the metro area. Should this occur, this storm could produce some very large hail.
TIMING
- Eastern Mountains: 1 pm – 4:30 pm
- Colorado Springs & Vicinity: 1:30 pm- 6:30 pm
- Pueblo & Vicinity : 4 pm – 7:30 pm
- Southern I25 Corridor: 2 pm – 5:30 pm
- Eastern Plains: 4:30 pm – 11 pm
THREATS
- Hail 1″ -2″
- Straight-line wind, gusts near 60mph
- Heavy rain, flash flooding (burn scars, urban trouble spots
Storms over the eastern plains this evening are likely to develop into a line or cluster and would be most likely to cause some flooding or straight-line wind issues versus large hail.