COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Sunday saw new record high temperatures for September 6 in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Those numbers were also the warmest September day of any date on record in both cities. The 97 in Colorado Springs was also the hottest temperature of 2020!

Monday

Monday will be a pretty pleasant day overall, especially considering what is about to move in. A few spots will be near record highs again, but 100 will be tougher to come by.

Fire danger will be very high due to low humidity and a few wind gusts over 25 m.p.h. in the mountains during the afternoon and early evening on Wednesday. Fires were very active on Saturday and Sunday over Colorado and the western U.S. and they are likely to be again on Monday.

The Cameron Peak Fire burning in Rocky Mountain National Park produced a significant pyrocumulus cloud on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Some communities along the Front Range had ash raining down late Sunday afternoon.

Monday night into Tuesday morning

Strong wind gusts will signal the arrival of the cold front Monday night and early Tuesday morning. The front will move into northern El Paso County around 10 p.m. and should be in New Mexico prior to 2 a.m.

There are indications that some of the wind gusts could be damaging over southern El Paso County, Pueblo County, Crowley County and Otero County early Tuesday morning as the strong north wind accelerates off the Palmer Divide. A few of the gusts could be near or over 60 m.p.h. for several hours after the front moves through.

Temperatures will drop rapidly behind the front. Whatever the temperature is at midnight is likely to be the official high temperature for the day in many areas.

Temperatures may hold steady for a few hours as the sun comes up on Tuesday, but as the upper level storm approaches from the west the temperatures will keep dropping late in the day.







Tuesday into Wednesday

There are still some significant questions as to how the upper level storm is going to evolve and move across Colorado. We like to see more agreement in our suite of computer guidance, especially this close to a storm’s arrival – but to be honest, going from 100s to snow in a day and a half is pretty rare!

The evolution, track and timing of the upper level circulation is a very important driver of how much snow will fall – so unfortunately we aren’t able to lock that down yet. As an example, look at the expected snow disparity among four different computer simulation for Colorado Springs! Oh, it’s nothing, just 17 inches different!

Similar differences are noted across the region. Pictured above is expected snow through Wednesday morning for the viewing area. The more likely scenario is the one on the left where terrain plays an important role – primarily due to our recent warmth. However, with some pretty significant questions that we still need to determine, I’m going to share with you some likelihoods of getting certain snow amounts in a few of our bigger communities.









I expect to have a best estimate expected snow total map for your later Monday morning. Keep in mind that this is an early-season system with a very warm ground and a wet snow that will easily compact. Simply put, how much snow you get is really tough to figure out with this one…but we know some impacts that we should expect.

Prepare your home, yard, and car