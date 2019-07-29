Strong storms possible for some on Monday

A computer model depiction of where moisture, instability and wind shear could support storm updrafts capable of producing hail around or above 1″ in diameter.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One or two of the strongest storms in the Pikes Peak region could produce some hail near one inch in diameter early this afternoon.

Storms are likely to develop over the Rampart Range in El Paso and Douglas counties and then intensify as they move to the southeast between 1 and 5 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo will issue a severe thunderstorm warning for an ongoing storm that radar indicates is or is about to produce hail at or above an inch in diameter.

If a severe thunderstorm warning is issued for your area, you should remain indoors, away from windows until the storm has passed.

As storms moves east onto the plains through the late afternoon and evening, they’ll gradually dissipate with time. As this occurs, a few localized wind gusts around 45 or 50 mph could occur.

After a stormy afternoon, eventing activities in the Pikes Peak Region, Pueblo, and other Front Range locations should end up really nice.