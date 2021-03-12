Strong spring storm is hours from arrival

We’ve been tracking our weekend storm since the start of this week with snow expected in Southern Colorado beginning Friday night! While forecast models are still quite split, we have a good idea of how this will play out. For many, it’ll be a weekend to avoid travel at all costs!

Winter Storm Warnings have replaced all local Winter Storm Watches. There is a possibility that N El Paso County sees an upgrade to a Blizzard Warning at some point this weekend. The most likely time being late Saturday or on Sunday.





Let’s talk about timing – Snow begins W of I-25 after 6 PM and will slowly move onto I-25 through Friday night. We’ll see snow spread in coverage overnight and by Saturday morning we’ll snow for everyone along the I-25 Corridor. Despite some bursts of snow, totals remain light through early Saturday with most under 2″, much of our initial snow will melt on roads and will be wet and slushy in nature.

There will be some bursts of heavy snow over the mountains on Saturday morning and there will be some snow bursts in the Pikes Peak Region too. Roads may be wet for a good part of the day in and around Colorado Springs except for some slushing up of roads under the bursts. The higher you are in elevation the more likely to see travel impacts from winter weather. Around noon we’ll see a turning point in travel conditions… snow will pick up in intensity over the interstate and will remain heavier for most areas from here. Heavy snow sets up over the Palmer Divide and N around mid-afternoon and will remain a feature there for most of the weekend. Over the eastern plains rain and thunderstorms will occur through the morning, and a couple may be strong! Drier air should advance north late in the day and push most of the rain to the north and east.

Once the heavy snow starts, avoid travel if possible:

Saturday night into early Sunday will bring on the onset of a 12 hour period of the heaviest snow in the Pikes Peak Region. At this point blizzard conditions are possible over N El Paso County. Mountains areas will continue getting snow too. Parts of the plains may still be seeing some rain or a rain/snow mix! Sunday will also be a high impact storm day with heavy snow continuing through the entire day for key areas… after mid-morning we’ll see snow activity decrease in intensity for areas S of El Paso County, but not completely stop. Check the roads first before heading out. Across the Pikes Peak Region continue to stay home! Our main focus for the second half of Sunday will be over the Palmer Divide and N where heavy snow will continue and travel will remain dangerous. We won’t see significant improvement here until Monday morning.

Snow totals will be heavy for many and very light to 0″ for other areas. It is not a big round of snow for everyone. Don’t go into the storm expecting a region-wide heavy snow event. For those that do see the heavy snow, try to shovel throughout the weekend.







Could the storm change track? Yes, it is still a possibility… but we’re more confident with our forecast today than we were yesterday or early this week. You’ll notice that there have been only small changes to our ranges over the last few days. That’s a good sign of consistency. Remember to stay with the entire FOX21 Storm Team through the weekend! We’ll have ongoing team coverage online and on-air.