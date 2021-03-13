Strong spring storm is here: What to expect

Our spring storm is here with snow arriving in S Colorado early Saturday morning. Snow built in from south to north along I-25 reaching the Pikes Peak Region late in the morning. As of 2 PM many areas already have a few inches of slushy, wet snow.

Cascade – Denise Ann

Hancock and Monica in Colorado Springs – Dana Neidhardt

Monument near 105 – Mitch LaKind Viewer photos from Saturday early afternoon

From here, what should should you expect?

Saturday evening: Snow intensity has lessened for many near I-25 early in the afternoon. That will not last. Try to be home this evening with snow expected to pick up in intensity significantly by 6-7 PM, if not a little sooner. Once the snow picks back up, totals will rise quickly and cooled roads will start to get snow-packed and slick very quickly. Avoid all travel tonight through Sunday morning.

The E Plains will see a reduction in rain intensity this evening but areas along I-25 and west stay very active.

Overnight and Sunday: Overnight snow chances continue and remain widespread an moderate to heavy in intensity. Over N El Paso County to Denver we may see blizzard conditions develop late Saturday night through Sunday morning. After mid-morning the snow will not be as consistent for all. We will begin to see activity become less organized S of El Paso County and gradually dissipate as the evening approaches. For the Pikes Peak Region Sunday remains active. S El Paso County sees clearing in the late afternoon but heading N snow continues into the night and the Palmer Divide in particular will be dangerous to travel through.





Forecast snow totals: