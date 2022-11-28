(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — A strong cold front will move across southern Colorado late Monday night, Nov. 28, bringing a sudden end to the mild temperatures seen on Monday.

Snow showers increase over the ski resorts Monday evening and spread over our local mountain communities later in the night. We’ll see these spill into parts of the Front Range and Pikes Peak Region by Tuesday morning, Nov. 29.

As the cold front moves south across the plains, it is possible that many areas east of the mountains have our official high temperatures for Tuesday at midnight – temperatures will drop noticeably behind the front and the wind will kick up out of the north.

Tuesday is the wintry day across the region, even for areas that don’t get much, if any, snow. It’ll be cloudy and much colder with daytime temps in the 20s and 30s, however, gusty winds will make it feel colder, so dress warmly if venturing out.

The heaviest snow with the system will certainly be over the mountains, as you can see in the model above. Any snow that falls along the Front Range in the heart of the viewing area is likely to be light, outside of some isolated heavier amounts under a few bands that are likely to form.

With the cold temperatures, snow will likely stick to roads, so we do expect some travel impacts as wind-driven snow is likely to be working from north to south across the region during the morning commute on Tuesday. Be sure to check road conditions before heading out the door on Tuesday.

While the mountains will see the heaviest snows, with the Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in effect, northern El Paso county is the most likely area, east of the divide, to see travel impacts from snow and wind.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect locally, from late Monday through Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 30. Use caution in any areas seeing snow and give yourself some extra time to clean off cars and to reach your destinations, especially early Tuesday.

The weather quickly improves on Wednesday and Thursday, with fair skies and warmer temperatures returning to southern Colorado.