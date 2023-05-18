PIKES PEAK REGION

Storms will develop prior to lunch over the higher terrain – which is earlier than what typically happens on most May days. The storms will quickly strengthen and increase in coverage becoming likely to produce heavy rain as they move in from Park County and into Teller County between about Noon and 2 p.m. and across El Paso County between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The storms will be moving east at about 25 mph and will produce moderate to heavy rain. There could be some small hail over Teller County or the Palmer Divide with the strongest storms.

PUEBLO AND VICINITY

Storms will develop over the mountains in the late morning and move across Fremont County and the Wet Mountain Valley between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and across the Pueblo area and I-25 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Storms will produce moderate to heavy rain and some of the mountain slopes could get some small hail.

EASTERN PLAINS

Storms moving east of the Front Range will encounter a more unstable environment as they move toward Kansas. Because of this, we may get a storm capable of producing hail near an inch in diameter or some wind gusts to 65 mph.

Otherwise, the storms will produce moderate to heavy rain as they move through late in the afternoon or evening at about 25 mph.