(COLORADO) — After the hottest extended stretch of the summer and multiple dry days, significant pattern changes arrive Friday and last through the weekend with the promise of cooler and much wetter weather. The remnants of Tropical Strom Harold that made landfall on Tuesday in southern Texas have been moving to the northwest across New Mexico and Arizona and will kick to the northeast across Colorado on Friday.

At the same time, cooler air arriving from the north brings low-level moisture and pushes it into the foothills throughout the day. These features combining together over southern Colorado create a threat for heavy rain that may produce flash flooding in spots, especially from Highway 50 northward across the Pikes Peak Region, Palmer Divide, and northeast Colorado.

Storms will develop over the mountains east of the continental divide and will move over the Front Range in the late afternoon and over the plains into the evening. Storms will last for a long time and perhaps into Saturday morning, gradually shifting into northeast Colorado.

Storms will redevelop Saturday with areas of heavy rain possible again and more storms are set to develop in a scattered fashion on Sunday and Monday afternoon. Below you see a couple of different versions of Storm-Cast that have a really similar idea about widespread rain on the order of an inch or more through Monday.

