Storm moving in Saturday

A storm moves into Colorado over the weekend bringing everything from strong thunderstorms to heavy snow and near blizzard conditions over the Centennial State.
Low level moisture at the surface over the eastern plains is combining with lift ahead of the storm to produce areas of drizzle and freezing drizzle over parts of the plains this morning. Areas over the far eastern plains have seen a few thunderstorms early Saturday.
Numerous Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service. These areas highlight the parts of Colorado most likely to experience and be impacted by winter weather conditions over the weekend. The Winter Storm Warnings indicate where the snow and impacts should be greatest.
Saturday will be a pretty crazy day with some strong thunderstorms likely over the far eastern plains with snow becoming more likely as the elevation increases. Bursts of snow Saturday afternoon may come down at rates of 2″-4″ per hour. This includes over the greater Colorado Springs area and the Pikes Peak Region. Travel conditions will deteriorate under the heavy bursts.
The heart of the storm will move from the mountains onto the plains early Sunday morning.
Snow amounts will vary widely across the state. The heaviest snow will occur from southern Wyoming into the higher terrain of the Pikes Peak Region.