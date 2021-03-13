Storm moving in Saturday

A storm moves into Colorado over the weekend bringing everything from strong thunderstorms to heavy snow and near blizzard conditions over the Centennial State.

Low level moisture at the surface over the eastern plains is combining with lift ahead of the storm to produce areas of drizzle and freezing drizzle over parts of the plains this morning. Areas over the far eastern plains have seen a few thunderstorms early Saturday.

Some roads in the mountains and foothills west of I-25 are icy due to freezing drizzle early Saturday

Areas in the 20s north of Colorado Springs have icy roads in spots due to freezing drizzle overnight

Some parts of northern El Paso County have low clouds, fog and freezing drizzle early Saturday. Some roads are icy north of Colorado Springs

Areas with temperatures below freezing early Saturday have icy roads in spots. Temperatures as of 4 a.m.

Numerous Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service. These areas highlight the parts of Colorado most likely to experience and be impacted by winter weather conditions over the weekend. The Winter Storm Warnings indicate where the snow and impacts should be greatest.

Saturday will be a pretty crazy day with some strong thunderstorms likely over the far eastern plains with snow becoming more likely as the elevation increases. Bursts of snow Saturday afternoon may come down at rates of 2″-4″ per hour. This includes over the greater Colorado Springs area and the Pikes Peak Region. Travel conditions will deteriorate under the heavy bursts.

The heart of the storm will move from the mountains onto the plains early Sunday morning.

Multiple computer models place the vertically stacked storm over southeast Colorado Sunday morning.

Snow amounts will vary widely across the state. The heaviest snow will occur from southern Wyoming into the higher terrain of the Pikes Peak Region.