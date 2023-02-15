This page will be updated through the day in a chronological format with the newest post listed first. Bookmark it to stay up-to-date through Wednesday.

5:30 AM Update

Road conditions at 5:30 are pretty uniform across the region per CDOT road crews and local jurisdictions. Some of the mountain passes are a little more difficult with heavier snow having fallen. Keep in mind that blows are going to have a hard time keeping up this morning as the moderate to heavy snow falls. Through the remainder of the day, travel will be most difficult over our local mountain communities and out across the plains as the snow gradually shifts east and the wind increases. The Winter Storm Severity Index from the National Weather Service combines a number of different parameters to indicate where travel will be most impacted. The brighter reds indicate highest impact through the remainder of the day.

4:50 AM Update

4:45 AM Update

Here are updated storm-total Snow-Cast graphics. There will be some areas over the Sangre de Cristos and perhaps the Wet Mountains that get a bit more than 18″, but this should be pretty darn close when everything is said and done.

4:00 AM Update

Main lift is moving into southern Colorado this morning as the upper-level low approaches. There are three main lifting mechanisms: 1) Diffluence aloft. The air spreading out in the mid and upper-levels of the atmosphere pull air upward from lower levels. 2) “Overrunning.” The southwest flow aloft is running up and over the cold front surface, acting like a ramp of lift in the vertical. 3) Surface upslope. Wind from the east at the surface is pushing into the mountains and physically pushes the air upward on the terrain.

This combination brings the best window for accumulating snow across the viewing area through 11 am.