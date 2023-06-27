(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — We have had some pleasant weather here in portions of Southern Colorado lately and a lot of that has to do with a dominating high-pressure system at the surface. We also have an upper-level ridge moving through our atmosphere which encourages dry and warm conditions.

With that high-pressure system though, comes a pretty significant warm-up in our forecast. Highs across the front range will be in the 90s and lower 100s for some. Incoming winds off of the Rocky Mountains will cause the air to warm and sink – eventually settling into the Eastern Plains.

On top of the high temperatures, plenty of sunshine will be present through the middle of the week with really just a few passing clouds. As temperatures soar to these elevated levels, it’s a good idea to remind everyone that heat can be dangerous.

The heat isn’t expected to last too long though, as the ridge of high pressure will eventually be replaced with a series of rain and thunderstorm chances towards the end of the week.