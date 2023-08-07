DENVER (KDVR) — July brought late nights with the sun setting around 8:30 p.m. But, the final summer days are counting down and the long summer nights are almost over.

As of Monday, the sun sets just after 8:00 p.m. Within one week from Monday, Aug. 7, the sun will be setting before 8:00 p.m., according to the Global Monitoring Laboratory.

The darker seasons are approaching, but it’s not time for cookouts in the dark just yet.

Daylight hours will be more noticeable by the end of August when the sun rises around 6:30 a.m. and sets around 7:30 p.m. That’s 13 hours of sunlight compared to the midsummer’s 15 hours. And it’s only getting darker from there.

Mid-September reaches sub-7 p.m. and late October brings a 6:00 p.m. sunset.

The darkest days of 2023 will be in early December with the sun rising just before 7:30 a.m. and setting a little past 4:30 p.m.

The nine-hour days of sunlight are months away, but the days are starting to get shorter, and the nights longer. Enjoy the final month of summer while it lasts.