Snowy Tuesday travel day: Here’s what you need to know

Road conditions

Roads are snow-packed throughout southern Colorado. Several inches of snow fell overnight and will continue through the morning.

If you must travel, allow extra time to move through your neighborhood.

A live look at Tejon and Colorado in downtown Colorado Springs:

Heading north?

Travel is strongly discouraged over the Palmer Divide (between Monument and Castle Rock), where a Blizzard Warning is in effect until 5 p.m.

Interstate 70 is closed between Denver and the Kansas state line due to adverse weather conditions. Several northern Colorado highways are also closed. Visit cotrip.org for a full list of Colorado highway closures.

Closings and delays

Most schools are off Tuesday for Thanksgiving break, but several local businesses and military posts have closed or delayed opening.

Flight cancellations

Hundreds of flights have been canceled at Denver International Airport. A handful of flights into and out of the Colorado Springs Airport have also been canceled.

Forecast

Strong north winds developing today will create some blowing snow on top of what accumulated overnight and some additional snow this morning. The north wind, gusting between 40 and 50mph in the afternoon, will bring snow to and end over central Colorado Springs, but snow will continue over the Palmer Divide and a BLIZZARD WARNING is active until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The brunt of our next storm expands SE during the evening, which will slow down tonight’s commute from Denver and into N El Paso County. Snow increase in coverage and intensity overnight, with best snow chances for the plains by Tuesday morning.

Accident alert

The Colorado Springs Police Department and Fountain Police Department are on cold reporting. If you are involved in a crash that meets the following conditions, you should exchange your information with the other drivers and complete a cold report within 72 hours.

No fatalities or injuries.

No driver or passenger is suspected of driving under the influence.

All drivers are present with license, registration, and insurance information.

No damage to public property, such as a street sign or utility pole, has occurred.

In Colorado Springs, go to a police department substation or coloradosprings.gov.

In Fountain, go to the Fountain Police Department, any state patrol office, or colorado.gov/pacific/csp/crash-information .