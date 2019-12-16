Snowy start to the week in southern Colorado

Stream FOX21 Morning News for live weather and traffic updates.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Most of southern Colorado is waking up to a fresh blanket of snow to start the week.
Snow totals as of 5 a.m.:
Roads are snow-packed and icy across the Pikes Peak region and Pueblo. If you must go out early this morning, allow plenty of extra time for the drive.
A live look at Interstate 25 in Monument:
Colorado Springs city plows are on full call-out Monday morning. Crews are focusing on primary roadways, followed by secondary roadways and school routes.
School delays
Most area school districts are on a delay Monday morning, and some are closed.
>> Full list of closings and delays.
Accident Alert
The Colorado Springs Police Department and Fountain Police Department are on cold reporting. If you are involved in a crash that meets the following conditions, you should exchange your information with the other drivers and complete a cold report within 72 hours.
- No fatalities or injuries.
- No driver or passenger is suspected of driving under the influence.
- All drivers are present with license, registration, and insurance information.
- No damage to public property, such as a street sign or utility pole, has occurred.
In Colorado Springs, go to a police department substation or coloradosprings.gov.
In Fountain, go to the Fountain Police Department, any state patrol office, or colorado.gov/pacific/csp/crash-information.