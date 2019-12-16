Live Now
Snowy start to the week in southern Colorado

Stream FOX21 Morning News for live weather and traffic updates.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Most of southern Colorado is waking up to a fresh blanket of snow to start the week.

Snow totals as of 5 a.m.:

Roads are snow-packed and icy across the Pikes Peak region and Pueblo. If you must go out early this morning, allow plenty of extra time for the drive.

A live look at Interstate 25 in Monument:

Colorado Springs city plows are on full call-out Monday morning. Crews are focusing on primary roadways, followed by secondary roadways and school routes.

School delays

Most area school districts are on a delay Monday morning, and some are closed.

Accident Alert

The Colorado Springs Police Department and Fountain Police Department are on cold reporting. If you are involved in a crash that meets the following conditions, you should exchange your information with the other drivers and complete a cold report within 72 hours.

  • No fatalities or injuries.
  • No driver or passenger is suspected of driving under the influence.
  • All drivers are present with license, registration, and insurance information.
  • No damage to public property, such as a street sign or utility pole, has occurred.

In Colorado Springs, go to a police department substation or coloradosprings.gov.

In Fountain, go to the Fountain Police Department, any state patrol office, or colorado.gov/pacific/csp/crash-information.

