Snowy start to the week in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Most of southern Colorado is waking up to a fresh blanket of snow to start the week.

Snow totals as of 5 a.m.:

Roads are snow-packed and icy across the Pikes Peak region and Pueblo. If you must go out early this morning, allow plenty of extra time for the drive.

It really doesn't matter where you are this morning. Winter driving conditions with snowpacked and icy roads are going to slow you down. Allow extra time. #cowx pic.twitter.com/ahaXZycTtC — Matt Meister (@TheWxMeister) December 16, 2019

A live look at Interstate 25 in Monument:

Colorado Springs city plows are on full call-out Monday morning. Crews are focusing on primary roadways, followed by secondary roadways and school routes.

School delays

Most area school districts are on a delay Monday morning, and some are closed.

Accident Alert

The Colorado Springs Police Department and Fountain Police Department are on cold reporting. If you are involved in a crash that meets the following conditions, you should exchange your information with the other drivers and complete a cold report within 72 hours.

No fatalities or injuries.

No driver or passenger is suspected of driving under the influence.

All drivers are present with license, registration, and insurance information.

No damage to public property, such as a street sign or utility pole, has occurred.

In Colorado Springs, go to a police department substation or coloradosprings.gov.

In Fountain, go to the Fountain Police Department, any state patrol office, or colorado.gov/pacific/csp/crash-information.