Snowy start to an unsettled week of weather in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Most people are hunkered down at home, but if you’re headed out Monday, allow extra time for the drive.

Snow will continue Monday for the Pikes Peak Region, Palmer Divide and parts of the central and northern mountain ranges. It looks like a round of heavier snow will build in across these areas late Monday morning with some heavier snow Monday night. By afternoon we’ll see snow make a push south into Pueblo and Fremont counties and parts of the eastern Plains.

A live look at Interstate 25 in Monument:

Colorado Springs city snowplows are on a partial call-out Monday morning, focusing on primary and secondary routes. The city said snow accumulation on paved surfaces has been minimal, but crews are looking out for icy conditions.

We’ll see accumulations start to add up Monday night into Tuesday. The areas most likely to see accumulation will be over our local mountain communities, Teller County, northern El Paso and the Palmer Divide. Snow totals will stay fairly light across the eastern Plains with some isolated higher amounts. Snow will be ongoing for some Monday night and into Tuesday. We’ll stay cold on Monday with some areas not getting out of the 20s and some 30s east of the mountains.

