Snowy roads to start the week in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The week is off to a snowy start across southern Colorado. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day.

Stream FOX21 Morning News for live traffic and weather updates:

School and business closings

Most southern Colorado school districts, government offices, and military bases are closed or delayed Monday. Tap here for a full list.

Road conditions

Roads are snow-packed across southern Colorado, and the flakes continue to fall.

Roads within Colorado Springs are snow-packed and slippery.

CDOT reports snow and slush on highways across southern Colorado, including Interstate 25 from Wyoming to New Mexico, as well as highways in Teller County, Fremont County, and the eastern plains.

Cold reporting

The Colorado Springs Police Department and Fountain Police Department are on cold reporting. If you are involved in a crash that meets the following conditions, you should exchange your information with the other drivers and complete a cold report within 72 hours.

No fatalities or injuries.

No driver or passenger is suspected of driving under the influence.

All drivers are present with license, registration, and insurance information.

No damage to public property, such as a street sign or utility pole, has occurred.

In Colorado Springs, go to a police department substation or coloradosprings.gov.

In Fountain, go to the Fountain Police Department, any state patrol office, or colorado.gov/pacific/csp/crash-information .

Flight delays and cancellations

Dozens of flights have been canceled or delayed at Denver International Airport. Tap here to check DIA flight status.

As of 5:45 a.m., one flight from Colorado Springs Airport has been canceled, and another has been delayed. Tap here to check COS flight status.

American, Frontier, Southwest, Spirit, and United airlines have all issued travel waivers for flights to and from various Colorado airports, including Denver International Airport. Passengers scheduled to travel on these flights may be eligible to change their itineraries with no change fees. Tap the name of each airline for more information.

Forecast

Snow has been increasing this morning and will continue over southern Colorado during the morning commute. Roads are slick, icy and snow packed in the Pikes Peak region and mountains. Snow will expand east over the plains this morning and then end from west to east this afternoon.

>> Tap here for the full forecast from FOX21 Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister.