Snowy roads to start the week in southern Colorado

Live Now
Watch FOX21 Morning News
1  of  126
Closings and Delays
Academy District 20 Achieve Whole Recovery Air Academy Federal Credit Union All Mountain View Medical Groups Aventa Credit Union Banning Lewis Acad. Blue Skies Exploration Acad. Building Blocks Child Care, Colorado Springs Calvary Preschool Canon City RE-1 Care & Share CEC Colorado Springs Cherokee Metropolitan District Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12 Cheyenne Mtn Air Force Station Church For All Nations City of Colorado Springs City of Colorado Springs - MountainMetro CIVA Charter School Colorado Military Academy Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind Colorado Springs Charter Academy Colorado Springs Dist. 11 Colorado Springs Housing Authority Colorado State Univ. - Pueblo Colorado Technical University Community Cupboard Food Pantry of WP Compassion International Connect Charter School Corpus Christi Catholic School CPCD Head Start Creative Kidz College Cripple Creek-Victor Custer County School District Davita Medical Group District 49 Divine Redeemer Catholic School Early Connections Learning Centers Edison 54JT El Paso Co. Combined Courts El Paso County government offices Elizabeth Sch. Dist. Ellicott 22 Ent Credit Union Envida Every Home for Christ Family of Christ First Baptist Church of Colorado Springs First Presbyterian Church First Southern Baptist Church - CS Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument Focus on the Family Fort Carson Foundation for Successful Living Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8 Fowler Sch. Dist. R4J Fremont Co. Head Start Fremont-Florence RE-2 Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center Handprints Early Education Ctr Harrison Dist. 2 Holy Apostles Preschool Huerfano Re-1 IntelliTec College - CS Campus International Salon and Spa Academy James Irwin Charter Schools James Madison Charter Academy La Veta Sch. Dist. RE-2 Lake George Charter School Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38 Little Tykes Learning Center Manitou Springs SD 14 Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60 Monument Acad. Charter Sch. Mountain Song Community School Mountain Springs Church New Life Nursing and Therapy Services of Co. PARSE_CW Penrose Hospital Out Patient Rehabilitation Peterson Air Force Base Peyton 23JT Pikes Peak BOCES and SOE Pikes Peak Christian Church Pikes Peak Christian School Pikes Peak Community College Pikes Peak Library Dist. Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning Pima Medical Institute PPACG Primero RE-2 School District Primrose School of Briargate Pueblo Chemical Depot Pueblo City-County Library District Pueblo Community College Pueblo Cooperative Care Center Pueblo Dist. 70 Pueblo School District #60 Pueblo School for Arts & Sciences Pueblo School for Arts and Sciences RMSER Early Learning Centers Schriever Air Force Base Security Public Library Silver Key St. John Neumann Catholic School St. Mary's High School St. Paul Catholic School St. Therese - Pueblo State of Colorado government offices in Denver and surrounding suburban cou Temple Beit Torah Temple Shalom Schools Temple Shalom Synagogue The Church at Woodmoor The Colorado Springs School The McClelland School The Vanguard School Thomas MacLaren School Trinidad Sch. Dist. No. 1 Trinity Lutheran School - Pueblo Univ. of Colorado, Colorado Springs US Air Force Academy VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System Vista Grande Baptist Church Widefield 3 Woodland Park Re-2

Snowy roads to start the week in southern Colorado

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The week is off to a snowy start across southern Colorado. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day.

Stream FOX21 Morning News for live traffic and weather updates:

School and business closings

Most southern Colorado school districts, government offices, and military bases are closed or delayed Monday. Tap here for a full list.

Road conditions

Roads are snow-packed across southern Colorado, and the flakes continue to fall.

Tap here for a live look at Interstate 25 in Monument.

Roads within Colorado Springs are snow-packed and slippery.

Tap here for a live look at Tejon Street and Colorado Avenue in downtown Colorado Springs.

CDOT reports snow and slush on highways across southern Colorado, including Interstate 25 from Wyoming to New Mexico, as well as highways in Teller County, Fremont County, and the eastern plains.

Tap here for a live look at the Pueblo riverwalk.

Cold reporting

The Colorado Springs Police Department and Fountain Police Department are on cold reporting. If you are involved in a crash that meets the following conditions, you should exchange your information with the other drivers and complete a cold report within 72 hours.

  • No fatalities or injuries.
  • No driver or passenger is suspected of driving under the influence.
  • All drivers are present with license, registration, and insurance information.
  • No damage to public property, such as a street sign or utility pole, has occurred.

In Colorado Springs, go to a police department substation or coloradosprings.gov.

In Fountain, go to the Fountain Police Department, any state patrol office, or colorado.gov/pacific/csp/crash-information .

Flight delays and cancellations

Dozens of flights have been canceled or delayed at Denver International Airport. Tap here to check DIA flight status.

As of 5:45 a.m., one flight from Colorado Springs Airport has been canceled, and another has been delayed. Tap here to check COS flight status.

American, Frontier, Southwest, Spirit, and United airlines have all issued travel waivers for flights to and from various Colorado airports, including Denver International Airport. Passengers scheduled to travel on these flights may be eligible to change their itineraries with no change fees. Tap the name of each airline for more information.

Forecast

Snow has been increasing this morning and will continue over southern Colorado during the morning commute. Roads are slick, icy and snow packed in the Pikes Peak region and mountains. Snow will expand east over the plains this morning and then end from west to east this afternoon.

>> Tap here for the full forecast from FOX21 Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories