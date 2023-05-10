After the potential for severe thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon and evening, a more steady type precipitation event will develop into Thursday. You can read more about the threat for severe weather in Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister’s detailed write up about our first severe weather event of the year.

A slow-moving area of low pressure system will produce widespread rain and snow, and perhaps even some thunder during the early morning hours of Thursday and Thursday morning. For areas above 7,500′ this is likely to fall, at least occasionally, as a very wet spring snow. While roads above 9,000′ may slush up at times under the heavier showers, the snow may stick on trees, grass, decks and cars. After the snow falls it may melt, so pinpointing specific amounts is quite difficult, but there may be some snow into Thursday night before finally ending early Friday.

Regardless of if its rain or snow, and if the snow sticks or not, this is another good moisture maker for the Pikes Peak Region!