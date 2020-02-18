Live Now
Snow to start Tuesday in Colorado Springs

Weather

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Most area schools and military posts are on a delayed start Tuesday due to overnight snow in the Pikes Peak region. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

Road conditions

Roads are snow-packed across the Pikes Peak region and up to Denver. If you must go out early Tuesday morning, allow plenty of extra time for the drive.

A live look at Interstate 25 in Monument:

Accident alert

The Colorado Springs Police Department and Fountain Police Department are on cold reporting. If you are involved in a crash where all drivers are present with license, registration, and insurance information; and there are no fatalities or injuries, no suspected DUI, and no damage to public property (such as a street sign or utility pole), you should exchange your information with the other drivers and complete a cold report within 72 hours.

Forecast

Snow continues Tuesday morning and gradually winds down as we approach the afternoon. Toward the evening along I-25 snow showers may redevelop for some, but will end by midnight. This evening won’t contribute much to the daily snow totals. Temperatures remain cold in the 20s and 30s.

