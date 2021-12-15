Snow squalls, severe thunderstorms, and dust storms

Winds have topped out over 100 m.p.h. in southern Colorado Wednesday morning. As a line of intense showers associated with a cold front moved into Lamar over the far eastern plains prior to 9 a.m., a 107 m.p.h. wind gust was recorded at the airport.



Numerous snow squall warnings were issued earlier in the day as the system moved through the mountains, impacting drivers along I-70 west of Denver and major mountain passes. As the storm moved onto the plains, snow squall warnings were issued over Raton Pass and over northern El Paso County.

As the front moved through Pueblo County, a 76 m.p.h. gusts was reported at the Pueblo airport as a line of thunderstorms moved east. This prompted a severe thunderstorm warning for southern El Paso, eastern Pueblo, and western Crowley counties.

Just after 9 a.m. as the wind picked back up, trained weather spotters reported a “dust channel near Piñon, moving east at 90 m.p.h.” A dust storm warning for Pueblo County was extended east into Crowley County through 10:30 a.m.

Wind will increase through the late morning, get the FOX21 Storm Team’s latest forecast.