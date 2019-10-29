Snow: Round two set to roll in

October nears a close with the third snowstorm of the month for southern Colorado. A storm over Idaho and western Wyoming Tuesday morning will dive south through the day and head out of Utah overnight.

Winter Storm Warnings are active into Wednesday for areas that will receive the heaviest snow.

As the storm approaches, a cold front moves south across the plains during the day. The arrival of the front will bring falling temperatures through the afternoon with snow developing from north to south and will likely impact the evening commute, especially for northern areas.

Difficult commutes are on the way Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Travel conditions will deteriorate rapidly during the evening for most of the viewing area as the snow will have no problem sticking to the roads as it begins to fall. Expect low visibility at times under the heaviest snow bands, and even some drifting as wind will be up between 10 and 20 mph through the night on the plains. The morning commute on Wednesday will be icy and very slow.

The wind will be a little more noticeable with the arrival of this second cold front and may lead to a little bit of blowing and drifting through the evening.

The heaviest snow will fall to the southwest of Pueblo, where more than a foot may fall in a few spots. Tap the arrows above in the slideshow to see closer views of what we expect in the Pikes Peak region and from Pueblo south. In general, the metro areas are likely to receive 3″-7″ by Wednesday morning, with more over the higher terrain, as you can see.