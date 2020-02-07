Live Now
Snow-packed start to Friday in southern Colorado

Weather

Stream FOX21 Morning News for live weather updates.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — We’re waking up to snow-packed roads and flakes still falling in some places across southern Colorado Friday morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

Road conditions

CDOT reports icy and snow-packed roads across southern Colorado and up to Denver. If you’re headed out early this morning, take it slow!

A live look at Interstate 25 in Monument:

The Colorado Springs Police Department and Fountain Police Department are on cold reporting. If you are involved in a crash where all drivers are present with license, registration, and insurance information; and there are no fatalities or injuries, no suspected DUI, and no damage to public property (such as a street sign or utility pole), you should exchange your information with the other drivers and complete a cold report within 72 hours.

Closings and delays

Many area school districts and military bases are on a delayed start Friday. Tap here for a full list.

Snow totals

