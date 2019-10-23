Snow, difficult travel on the way

The second snowstorm of fall is going to bring more snow to most of southern Colorado than the first bout of winter weather earlier this month.

Current National Weather Service alerts for Wednesday night and Thursday.

Wednesday is the day of transition, with the cold front set to move south across the plains in the late morning with a noticeable north breeze and a few gusts over 20 mph in the afternoon. The snow will lag behind the front, though, and most neighborhoods in our viewing area staying dry until tonight. The exception is the Pikes Peak region, where the first showers will be developing between 3 and 6 p.m.

Snow will develop west of Denver Wednesday afternoon and the first showers will develop in the Pikes Peak region after 3pm.

Snow will expand quickly over southern Colorado from north to south overnight, and the roads will see snow stick. Under the heaviest bursts, visibility will be pretty low and will be an issue for evening and overnight travelers in addition to the snow-packed roads.

Travel conditions will deteriorate quickly Wednesday night, with improvement into Thursday afternoon.

While the Thursday morning commute will be a slow one, snow will decrease pretty fast from north to south into the middle of Thursday. As the sun comes out, expect roads to see improvement Thursday afternoon. The exception will be the mountains southwest of Pueblo, where the snow will hold on longest.

The heaviest snow will fall in the mountains along and east of the Continental Divide.

The heaviest snow in the Pikes Peak region will fall over Pikes Peak and the Rampart Range.