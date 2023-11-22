Temperatures will be cooler on Thanksgiving, but high temperatures will occur prior to noon and we’ll drop during the afternoon as cold air backs up against the foothills from the northeast. Snow will start to develop around the time the sun is going down and will spread over all of southern Colorado by sun up on Friday. As such, road conditions will deteriorate overnight on Thursday.

Periods of light to moderate snow will continue through the day on Friday so winter travel should be expected region wide. Snow will continue Friday night into Saturday morning before decreasing during the first day of the weekend. With highs only in the 20s on Friday, expect the snow to stick – and because the window for snow lasts more than 24 hours, everyone should get at least a couple of inches.