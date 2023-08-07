(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Strong to severe storms will be possible across portions of Southern Colorado on Monday, Aug. 7. A severe thunderstorm watch is active for much of the Eastern Plains and El Paso County until 9:00 p.m. Monday night.

Any strong to severe thunderstorms that develop Monday may be capable of damaging wind gusts, large hail, frequent lightning, and a tornado or two. The greatest threat for all hazards will remain mostly over the Eastern Plains, but much of the I-25 corridor is still at risk.

Here is what the latest models are showing for severe weather progression on Monday afternoon and evening:

Storms will largely progress from west to east as activity kicks off along the Palmer Divide. The overall severe threat should generally diminish during the early evening hours of Monday night.

It’s also worth noting that a good amount of CAPE, storm energy, is available Monday. All this means is that the ingredients are there for storms to potentially become severe.