(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Our first severe weather day of the season is set for Wednesday as a storm approaches from the west and low-level moisture that surges west Tuesday night combine to produce a high likelihood of supercell thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. Things should be pretty quiet through 2 p.m. and then become active through the evening.

Most of the storms between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. are likely to be over the eastern plains but the late afternoon and evening will feature storms starting to develop farther west, especially north of Highway 50.

Strong wind gusts around 60mph, hail to 2″ in diameter, and possibly a tornado are possible with these storms. A head’s up that they’ll be moving almost due north – a very unusual direction for eastern Colorado. This may bring several rounds of storms over the same area and this could produce some localized flash flooding.