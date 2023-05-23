Patrick Cox. Taken about 5 miles north of Strasburg, CO this afternoon at approx. 2:30 pm. I was following this storm as it left the Boulder area.

Low-level moisture that spurred low clouds and patchy fog on Tuesday morning will surge west again early Wednesday and another round of low clouds with some patchy fog should be expected to begin the day.

A wave ejecting out of the western United States will move across the region on Wednesday afternoon and combine instability over the mountains and the moisture to develop thunderstorms over the mountains in the middle of the day.

As the storms move east and encounter more fuel (moisture) they’ll grow in coverage and intensity. Individual cells between 2 and 5 pm will be capable of producing large hail while wind and heavy rain will be the main threats after 6 pm over the plains.