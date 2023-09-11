(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Temperatures plummeted on Monday morning, Sept. 11 after a strong cold front moved through the region on Sunday. That cold front brought cooler temperatures and a good amount of precipitation too.

Several areas around El Paso County reported up to two inches of rain, including Amy Dahlhoff and John Christenson who were kind enough to send in photos.

Dahlhoff reported roughly one and a half inches of precipitation from the northeast side of Colorado Springs, and a little bit further south, Christenson reported just about two inches of rain from Rye.

Photo courtesy of Amy Dahlhoff – Colorado Springs Photo courtesy of John Christenson – Rye

The freezing level might not be low enough for the front range to see snow just yet, but that doesn’t mean the region didn’t see snow. Pikes Peak, several thousand feet higher in elevation, saw the changeover from rain to snow as the powerful front moved through the area.

Below is a slideshow of photos from Meteorologist Ryan Matoush and the City of Colorado Springs Pikes Peak Cam, showing us what the top of the peak looked like as of Monday morning.

Looking ahead a few days at our weather models, Pikes Peak, and any other mountain peaks with elevations over 12,000 feet, may have another good chance to see some snow.

The image above shows the GFS weather model trying to pinpoint another push of cold air turning some precipitation into snow on our highest peaks late this week.