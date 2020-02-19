Say “hi” to more snow Wednesday

The Colorado Springs Airport, the official climate reporting station for Colorado Springs, set a new daily record for snow on February 18 with 4.5″ of snow falling. This bested the previous record of 3.0″ which fell in 1898.

After a very quiet month of weather in January, we’ve been active this month. Colorado Springs and Pueblo are both above average for snow in February. It’s been a snowy winter season too in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Both cities are well above the seasonal averages.

Our Next Storm

Late Wednesday / Early Thursday

Heaviest along/south of Highway 50

Snow will stick to roads.

Winter Weather Advisories are posted from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning for a good part of southern Colorado.

Snow will develop first over the mountains and spread across the eastern plains through the evening as a cold front pushes south across the plains and stalls out against the foothills. This front will increase wind over the plains in the afternoon.

Between 1:30 and 4 p.m. watch for snow showers to develop over and near the mountains as the colder air pushes up against the hills. With a few spots around 40 along the New Mexico/Oklahoma border there may be a few raindrops late in the day too.

During the evening the snow will spread out over the eastern plains, with some occasional heavy bursts along and south of US 50 and over the mountains southwest of Pueblo. The snow will begin to decrease in coverage early Thursday.

Conditions will deteriorate on the roads across southern Colorado on Wednesday evening. Wind won’t be a huge issues, but there may be a few gusts over the eastern plains. For the most part the arrival of the colder air will mean that roads will hold the snow overnight and for the first few hours of daylight on Thursday.

With the bulk of the snow being done early on Thursday, the damage will already be done for the morning commute as roads will be icy and snowpacked. Unlike the system on Monday night and Tuesday morning, the heaviest snow with this one will be outside of the Pikes Peak Region.

Here’s an idea of how much snow we expect for certain areas and communities:

Colorado Springs Proper – Up to 2″

Monument – Light, Up to 2″

Woodland Park – Up to 3″

Cañon City – 2″-5″

Pueblo – 2″-4″

Rye/Beulah – 3″-8″

Westcliffe – 2″-5″

Walsenburg – 2″-6″

Trinidad – 2″-6″

Kim – 3″-7″

La Junta – 2″-4″