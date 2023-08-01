(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Strong storms pounded the Pikes Peak Region Monday evening, July 31 with heavy rain and hail. More heavy rain is expected on Tuesday, Aug.1. Saturated soils from Monday night help to create a risk of flash flooding on Tuesday. Let’s examine.

Radar is a useful tool in real-time analysis of how much rain is falling as it aggregates the rain rate over time to produce a rain accumulation product. Below is the 24-hour precipitation accumulation product at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. It shows the areas of the Pikes Peak Region and Fremont County that saw heavy rain on Monday.

As great as radar is in real time, nothing beats ground truth. Many of your neighbors are members of the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow Network and are trained to accurately report snow and are equipped with high-quality CoCoRaHS rain gauges. Each morning at approximately 7 a.m. these weather observers submit their reports for the previous 24 hours. We make this available on our Rain and Snow Totals page.

These same areas are under a heavy rain threat once storms develop Tuesday, but the greatest risk of significant rain is in the Pikes Peak Region compared to the Highway 50 corridor.

Because of the saturated soils from last night and the risk for additional significant rain, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for El Paso and Teller Counties from Noon through 10 p.m. Tuesday.

