OUT THE DOOR: Most of Colorado Springs is waking up to dry roads, but northern and western parts of El Paso County and Hwy 115 from Fort Carson south to Penrose are slick and snow packed. Highway 24 is slick in spots northeast of the Springs, but there are dry areas too. Snow over the plains south of highway 50 and over southern areas have some challenging conditions in spots this morning. Mountain areas are slick too.

