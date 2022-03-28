COLORADO SPRINGS — With the very warm, breezy and dry conditions across southern Colorado today, the fire danger is quite high. Because of this danger, a Red Flag Warning is in effect for most of the region through 9 p.m. this evening.

Temperatures through this evening will be in the 70s and 80s, winds will be out of the southwest from 10 to 20 m.p.h. and humidity will be as low as 5%. Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread. Avoid any activities that could potentially spark a fire.

On Tuesday, fire danger will decrease with a storm system moving in that will bring rain and snow to the region. However, fire danger will once again be quite high across far southeastern Colorado before cooler and wetter conditions move into that area late in the day.