Record-breaking hailstone falls in eastern Colorado

Tuesday’s thunderstorms dropped record-breaking hail in far eastern Colorado. The National Weather Service and a Colorado state climatologist measured and weighed the hail today that fell in Bethune, Colorado.

Photo Credit: NWS Goodland

The hail measured 4.83 inches across at its widest point, 12 7/8 inches around, and weighed 8.5 ounces.

The hail was likely even larger when it first fell, but the people who found it waited 30 minutes to place it in the freezer because of unsafe weather conditions.

These are all preliminary measurements and have to undergo a final review, but this will more than likely be a new Colorado record for the largest hailstone.

The current record is 4.5 inches and has been standing since 1971. That record hailstone also fell in Kit Carson County.

The 4.5-inch record has been tied many times, most recently in 2011.