(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — After a mild and windy start to the week, our next storm system is set to bring more cold air, snow, and wind to Colorado’s Front Range mid-week.

After President’s Day, Tuesday, Feb. 21 will bring another windy day across the region with gusts of 30-40 mph through the afternoon. Thanks to the wind, highs will be warm back to the 50s and 60s for most.

Past our mild afternoon, snow will begin to pick up over the mountains Tuesday evening. With a strong upper-level low and jet stream, snow will increase over the mountains before spilling east over the Front Range by Wednesday morning, Feb. 22.

Snow showers move from the mountains towards the Front Range Tuesday evening into Wednesday

Winter Storm Watches will be in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening for the mountain ranges. The western and southwestern mountains could get 1 to 2 feet of snow, with winds gusting up to 65 to 80 mph, creating blowing snow and hazardous travel.

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday

As for the Front Range snow accumulation will be light. However, snow showers may become moderate to heavy at times for Wednesday morning’s commute.

Snow accumulation Tuesday through Thursday afternoon. The American model shows slightly larger amounts across the Front Range than the European model does.

The Pikes Peak Region will see scattered snow showers throughout Wednesday, leaving 1 to 3 inches for most with higher totals to the north and west of the region. Models are putting Pueblo in the trace to 2-inch range.

Large amounts will be found across Colorado’s mountains with accumulations around 4 inches, up to 1-2 feet of snow in some areas, especially across the San Juans.

Here’s a look at the current probability or likelihood of different snow amounts for Colorado Springs and Pueblo. We like to use these when making our forecasts to determine the ‘boom or bust’ potential.

Arctic air spills into Colorado Wednesday through Thursday

Along with this system, temperatures will drop with the arrival of a cold front ushering in arctic air from the north. Expect highs in the 20s and 30s on Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 23 before we begin a slow warming trend into the upcoming weekend.