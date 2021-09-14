Rare severe September storms possible

While a cold front passage brings welcome cooler air today – low-level moisture behind the front is going to increase through the morning with developing upslope flow out of the southeast as the morning wears on.

Storms will likely form on the western edge of this moisture, the fuel providing energy for storms as we hit the middle of the day. The first few cells will likely be in the Pikes Peak Region between noon and 1:30 p.m. with storms developing farther south over the eastern mountains and foothills between 2 and 4 p.m.

The strongest individual cells will be the ones to watch for severe weather potential early on. These storms could produce hail up to 1.5″ in diameter in the Pikes Peak Region south over the mountains and I-25.

Into the evening as the storms move east, they’ll begin to cluster into a broken line and the hail threat will drop some – but the threat for damaging wind gusts will increase.

