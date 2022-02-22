Pueblo opens warming shelters as protection from bitter cold

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar has issued a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency for the city. It begins Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 5 p.m. and extends until Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7 a.m.

“The weather throughout the week predicts frigid temperatures that are going to last,” said Gradisar. “We want to make sure this week our local churches and religious institutions have the ability to offer temporary shelter to keep everyone safe and away from the elements,” said Gradisar.

During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and other religious institutions may utilize their buildings as temporary shelters for the City’s homeless.