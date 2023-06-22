(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Was there a tornado that touched down in Southern Colorado after Wednesday’s storm on the evening of June 21? That is the question the National Weather Service of Pueblo (NWS Pueblo) is looking to answer and needs the public’s help to find it.

NWS Pueblo posted on Twitter on Thursday, June 22 at 2:30 p.m. with a map of where radar indicated a possible tornado.

NWS Pueblo asked the public to reply to this Twitter post with a photo, video, location, and time if they believe they have photos of storm damage in one of the areas mapped out in red below.

“The red boxes are areas where radar indicated a possible tornado,” wrote NWS Pueblo.