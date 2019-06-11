Trees: Moderate (Pine, Oak, Juniper/Cedar family)

Grass: Moderate (All types/Not differentiated)

Weeds: Moderate (Chenopod/Amaranth, Sagebrush, Sedge)

Mold: Low (Cladosporium, Ascospores, Basidiospores)

Pollen Report: Some relief for tree pollen sufferers as trees are just moderate today. This could fluctuate through the weekend since pine is still the predominant pollen in the air. Grasses are also just moderate for the day and will likely remain the same through the weekend. Weeds are trending toward the moderate range with new weeds starting to appear. Mold could have periods of moderate levels, especially right after mowing operations and rain events.

Did You Know?: Traveling with Allergies and Asthma

PACK right to stay safe. Anticipate problems and hidden allergens. If you have asthma, be sure it is under control before you travel. If you have food allergies, let people at your destination know before you get there. Take precautions and always have your rescue medicines available.

Report produced at Asthma and Allergy Associates, P.C. and Research Center in Colorado Springs, CO by Rebecca Sherman, NAB Certified Pollen Counter.

