Pineapple Express fueling heavy snow for Colorado

Heavy snow is coming for Colorado’s ski resorts thanks to an atmospheric river known as the “Pineapple Express.” The Pineapple Express refers to a stream of moisture that originates in the tropical Pacific near the Hawaiian islands. This set-up tends to be California’s biggest rain makers, but it doesn’t stop with them.

A strong ridge of high pressure between the California coast and Hawaii is currently steering this atmospheric river right into the Rockies! This will bring feet of snow to the Rockies through the weekend and will combine with cold air to bring snow to Southern Colorado.

The heaviest snow will fall over Colorado’s ski resorts, with totals closing in on 2 feet by the end of Sunday. This will make travel dangerous through the weekend into the high country.

For southern Colorado, we’ll usher in chances for mainly light snow accumulation on Saturday with totals of up to 1 inch for most along I-25 and up to 2 inches for areas to the west. Sunday snow picks up in intensity with additional snow totals of up to 5 inches for some areas along I-25 and more than 8 inches for our higher elevations. Travel conditions will deteriorate through the day Sunday and into Monday morning before the snow wraps up Monday afternoon.