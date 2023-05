(LAMAR, Colo.) — What may have appeared to be the beginnings of a tornado in Lamar on Tuesday, May 30 was actually a landspout.

A landspout, as opposed to a tornado, forms from the ground up and is generally weaker than a tornado. Thankfully, they also tend to be less destructive than a tornado. That didn’t stop this one from alarming locals in Lamar, though.

Check out these photos of the landspout captured in Lamar: