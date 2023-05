(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Some wild weather was spotted by FOX21 viewers east of Colorado Springs, including hail, rainbows, and even the formation of funnel clouds!

FOX21 News viewers submitted these photos through the FOX21 weather app:

Courtesy: Jody Muggli

Courtesy: Donna Taylor

Courtesy: Traci Firebaugh

Courtesy: Melissa Senter

Courtesy: Shari Rogers

Courtesy: Irene LoBaido

Courtesy: Carol Hatfield

The funnel clouds can be seen forming in this video sent by FOX21 News viewer Traci Firebaugh:

Hail also pounded parts of Southern Colorado, and can be seen piling up in yards: